Winter boot drive to help Luzerne County foster children

HAZLETON, Pa. — The foyer of Brandon's Forever Home on North Church Street quickly filled with winter boots.

"The children here, they have a lot of needs, they need sometimes clothes and supplies," explained Jean Holmgren of Leadership Wilkes-Barre. "When Brandon's started working with us, they identified winter boots as a big need."

More than 150 pairs of boots were collected by the members of Leadership Wilkes-Barre; they'll be offered to children in Luzerne County's foster care system.

"We have done all types of projects throughout Luzerne County," said Leadership Wilkes-Barre member Nick Marinelli. "We thought Brandon's get and ultimately, at the end of the day, we're happy to help the kids out."

Brandon's Forever Home provides a home base for foster children both during and after their time in the system.

"So, if you were a former foster youth, you're able to come here with your children and you're able to get help here throughout your entire life. It's a stable forever home that's here," 116th District Rep.Tarah Toohil said.

Leadership Wilkes-Barre is also running a raffle fundraiser that'll pay for a new playground in the Forever Home's backyard.

The hope is to break ground later this year.