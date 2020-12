Someone holds a winning Powerball ticket sold in a store in Luzerne County. It isn't for the whole jackpot, but it's for $100,000.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The ticket worth $100,000 for Wednesday night's drawing was sold at Food Express along Laurel Street in Wilkes-Barre Township near Pittston.

The store gets $500.

No one hit the big jackpot Wednesday night. So, it rolls over and will be worth at least $384 million.