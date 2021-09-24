Winery wonders why it's being told to shut down

Pisano Family Wines in Lehman Township is open now, but it was told to shut down for a zoning violation that the owner says is unclear.

LEHMAN, Pa. — Owners of Pisano Family Wines say they started the operation here in Lehman Township in 2019.

It was a dream of Mark Pisano and his father Phil, who is remembered on the back of this cornhole board.

That's just one of the many recreational activities folks can do while they try the family's wine here.

People that come here say that we've, our area's been needing something like this for a really long time," explained co-owner and Mark's wife, Alison Pisano.

"We have a lot of people that are local that come here. We also get tourists that go to like, go hiking at Ricketts Glen and stuff and they stumble across us and it's just a really great place for people to come and relax."

Since the pandemic, the owners have sometimes hosted bands in the evening outside on the 62-acre property and make sure to shut it down at 10:00 pm.

That's an hour before the zoning ordinance requires.

But the owners say late last month, they were told to shut down.

"We were blindsided to be honest with you because we've never had any issues," explained Alison. "So we were surprised when the zoning officer and a police officer came here and they issued this violation that just pretty much states vaguely that we are in violation of Lehman Township zoning ordinance."

But when Alison reads the document that lays out what is permitted on-site here, she says she's in compliance and she can't get the township to explain its reasoning against the business.

"Nothing, just this," she said pointing to the notice.

In order to find out why, now, after operating for more than three years Pisano Family Wines is now allegedly in violation of a zoning ordinance, Newswatch 16 reached out to the township. We had to leave a message with the secretary here, as well as send an email, both have not been answered.

"Somebody is jealous because this man is having a successful business and somebody just has it in for him, and I can't figure out why," said Bob Yaksima.

Bob is a regular at the winery and says he loves what Alison and Mark have done here and what it does for the community.

The owners are now hoping people like him help them stand up to the township.

"Well we have a petition for everybody to sign, and I would like everybody to come to the township meeting just to give us some support.," said Alison.

Which will take place in October.

"And it's on 14th, which is my birthday," said Bob. "and I told Mark, I said, I will be there. I says you being open is more important than anything and I had a birthday cake to celebrate, I would celebrate it here."

That meeting, where the owners and patrons are hoping to get answers, will take place at the township building.