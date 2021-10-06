Winery and township come to agreement in Luzerne County

Owners of Pisano Family Wines say a zoning officer visited the spot in Lehman Township in August to say they were in violation of a zoning ordinance.

LEHMAN, Pa. — A winery in Luzerne County has come to an agreement with township supervisors over a zoning issue.

The business was told to shut down.

According to a post on social media, owners of the winery have come to an agreement with township supervisors.

A zoning hearing originally scheduled for next week has been canceled.