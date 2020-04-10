Annual Winefest benefits Luzerne County fire company

The Germania Hose Company hosted its fourth annual Wine Fest in Duryea Saturday.

DURYEA, Pa. — People in part of Luzerne County said cheers to a fire company's fundraiser Saturday.

The Germania Hose Company hosted its fourth annual Wine Fest in Duryea.

Local wineries, craft breweries, vendors, and food were on hand for everyone to enjoy.

Organizers say after so many fire companies had to cancel or postpone their events, they were happy to have this one continue on.

"I think it's great to see the community come out. They've been very supportive of us. We've changed our fundraisers a little bit this year. We were forced to unfortunately cancel our picnic but we've had a lot of community support," said Joe Velehoski, firefighter.