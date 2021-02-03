x
Windy conditions causing power outages

According to PPL, there are several communities without power on Monday night.
The windy conditions are causing power problems in parts of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

High winds have caused power outages.

More than 700 customers around Waverly and another 200 in West Pittston are in the dark on Monday night.

For the most up-to-date information on the outage, check out PPL's outage map.