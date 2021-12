After reviewing the surveillance video, officials in West Wyoming confirm strong winds were behind the mess at Ralph Dailey Park.

WEST WYOMING, Pa. — The search for the vandals who hit a Christmas display in Luzerne County is over.

As it turns out, there were no vandals at all.

On Monday, we told you about the damaged holiday display at Ralph Dailey Park in West Wyoming.

After reviewing the surveillance video, officials confirm strong winds were actually behind the mess.

The display in West Wyoming has been fixed.