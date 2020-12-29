Restaurant owners worry about restrictions, possible extension

Some small business owners are worried the shutdown could go on longer than initially planned.

WYOMING, Pa. — As the January fourth deadline approaches for restrictions to be lifted on bars, restaurants, gyms and more, some business owners are asking themselves, whether it will actually happen.

In a news conference on Monday, State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said coronavirus cases are down slightly since a ban on indoor dining and other restrictions went into effect earlier this month. The plan to lift those restrictions on January fourth is still up for discussion. Dr. Levine said the restrictions will not be lifted before then.

"We're not going to be changing our mitigation orders. It is critically important for people during the holiday weeks to continue their mitigation efforts and to continue to avoid large and small gatherings," Dr. Levine said.

Restaurant owner Dave Krappa of the Avenue Restaurant in Wyoming has concerns if the ban on indoor dining is extended.

"It's heartbreaking because we've suffered long enough during all of this. We've invested thousands of dollars in plexiglass, training staff to handle the situation," Krappa said.

Wayne Scull used to eat breakfast here inside several times a week. He still stops by just as often but instead of sitting in a booth, it's the driver's seat for him.

"I think any business owner that's willing to put themselves at risk to serve me and I think I'm smart enough to say I want to go in there and those that are afraid, don't come in," Scull said.

Krappa said business is down 70% this year as compared to last year.

"We're finding every way possible to keep things going in anticipation that maybe we can reopen back up tomorrow, maybe tomorrow, maybe tomorrow, it just keeps getting pushed back further and further and further," Krappa said.