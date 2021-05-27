Wilkes President reflects on first year

Newswatch 16's Amanda Eustice sat down with President Greg Cant to talk about what's been like leading the university through a global pandemic.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was nearly one year ago to the day that Greg Cant started as the president of Wilkes University.

His dream of a lifetime came true when he was announced in December 2019 as the seventh president of Wilkes. But little did he know that he would lead the university through a global pandemic in just a few months.

"It wasn't the year I expected. It wasn't the year any of us expected, but again life doesn't always give you what you expect. And to be fair, I think as a president, I have not been a president before, even if I had every institution is different, and it's always going to surprise you," said President Cant.

Before starting at Wilkes in June of 2020, Cant was the dean of the Feliciano School of Business at Montclair State University in New Jersey. He tells Newswatch 16 the most challenging highlight of his career was figuring out when students would be able to return here on campus.

"How could we offer a program? Could people live in this community?" said Cant. "So all those early stages were thinking through the protocols that are essential to create a possibility for some level of normality, knowing we'd wear masks, we'd be socially distant. All sorts of things that define us, we couldn't do."

President Cant says after tons of meetings and safety protocols, students were allowed back on campus for the fall and spring semesters.

He's hoping next year is more normal.

"Certainly, we imagine fall sports being a classic example. That Saturday afternoon football game, you know, the crowds at the stadium, all the things that students have gotten used to doing, we expect to be able to return to that," Cant added.