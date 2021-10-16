Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins welcomed home

Saturday night marked the first game of the 2021-22 season for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Walking through the doors of Mohegan Sun Arena provided more than shelter from the rain on Saturday.

"We are so excited to be back. We couldn't wait for opening night. This is like the best for us," said Deirdre Matys of Jenkins Township.

It was an excitement baby Pens fans haven't felt since the last time this place was packed.

"It's kind of strange because we haven't had this many fans in a while, but it's kind of exciting that we can have more people now," said Sophia Matys of Jenkins Township.

Last year's season had limited capacity - this year's season opener against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms was mostly back to normal.

"It's fun, we miss it, we miss being out in public doing fun stuff like this," said Jessica Bunting.

"It's actually more relaxing at this time now that everybody's back, and it seems like it's getting back to normal right now at this time, so I can't wait to return to normal for every single game," said Frank Meehan of Wilkes-Barre.

"You know, everybody's walking around with their black and gold, and everybody's happy. You know, even though you have the orange in the crowd, everybody's happy to be back to hockey," said Deirdre.

The game was a cross-Pennsylvania rivalry between the Penguins and Flyers affiliates - two groups of fans that don't agree on much found common ground on one thing.

"It's absolutely great to see more people in the arenas and things getting back to somewhat normal," said Ken Gill of Nanticoke.

It was a normal hockey night almost two years in the making.

"Some fights, some good food, all the typical stuff," said Bunting.

"I'm looking to see us win. That's what I'm looking for," said Meehan.

To find the full schedule of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins games, head to their website.