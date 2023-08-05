Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stuff the Bus in Luzerne County

Organizations in Luzerne County are working together to make sure kids have everything they need before school starts.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins and The United Way of The Wyoming Valley are asking the community to help fill a bus outside the team's practice facility in Wilkes-Barre.

School supplies and personal care items will be accepted.

The donations will be distributed among eight school districts ahead of the new year.

"There are a lot of kids that just don't have enough. There are families that need a little help, and sometimes just a little bit of help goes a long, long way," said Sally Craze, Luzerne Borough.