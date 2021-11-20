Wilkes-Barre's Christmas Parade returns after COVID-19 hiatus

Thousands headed downtown, as Santa's sleigh made its way down South Main Street and around Public Square.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The sights and sounds of the holiday season returned in the City of Wilkes-Barre after being off for two years in a row.

Celebrations were canceled last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year many people were thrilled to be out celebrating the start of the Christmas season.

"I love this parade so it's great to be back out seeing all these people seeing Santa. This parade is amazing," said Dallas Fernandes of Wilkes-Barre.

"We missed it so they were excited to come out and be able to see Santa arrive," said Donna Vazques of Kingston.

"I love coming down for all the candy and spending time with others," said an attendee.

Unlike year's past, Wilkes-Barre's Christmas Parade is the only major parade stepping off this holiday season, since Scranton's Santa Parade was canceled for the second year.

Brynn Kovalick of Dallas has been coming to the Wilkes-barre Christmas parade for over seven years.

She says this year, it feels like things are back to normal.

"It feels good to come down here for starters and not be covered up by masks and have a normal Christmas. Even though it's before Thanksgiving but just to feel normal again," said Brynn Kovalick.

The final stop was in front of the Christmas tree in Public Square, where city officials and Santa counted down, flipping the lights on to signify the start of the holiday season.