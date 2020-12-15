An early Christmas present from the United Way

Some children in Wilkes-Barre got an early Christmas present — something to help them with early childhood education.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Bill Jones is the president and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley. On Monday, he read the story of "Splat the Cat" to a few children gearing up for kindergarten in Wilkes-Barre.

"My whole day is spent trying to, you know, raise dollars and do all the administrative stuff that the president of an organization needs to do. But when I get to go out and be part of the community, it's just a good reminder of what, you know, why we're doing what we're doing," Jones said.

"We're so grateful to have the United Way come in and read to the kiddos. We haven't had a lot of special events, so for them to be able to come in and hear somebody else's voice was super nice, and they all received the book, so that's always great to build those at-home libraries," said Jennifer Brennan, director of education and child care services.

In addition to the books, the United Way had an even bigger gift for the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA — a grant of $55,000 to support early learning and child care services for approximately 125 young children who are part of its Keystone Star 3 rated preschool program.

"Our partnership is around early child care, early literacy efforts, and we fund almost 100 scholarships here for early learners to improve their readiness for kindergarten," said Jennifer Deemer, vice president of community impact at the United Way of Wyoming Valley.

Child care workers say this money will help them jump-start the reading skills of children at the Y, even if things go back to online because of the pandemic.

"Keeping them engaged has been a huge part of what we do here at the Y. Even when we were closed, shut down, we were sending out, you know, interactive read-aloud emails with videos with the teachers reading to them, just to kind of keep them on board and to keep that active in their homes," Brennan said.

"At a time when, again, the challenges of children being ready are really significant in our community," Deemer added.