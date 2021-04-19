Wilkes-Barre welcomes new police officers

Integrity in the police department was a big topic on Monday as new officers were sworn into service in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Inside the gymnasium at King's College in Wilkes-Barre, the city held a swearing-in ceremony for eight new police officers.

"I'd also like to thank my alma mater King's College for the help and their hospitality and allowing us to utilize their facilities, and allowing us to have this ceremony during this time with COVID," said Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joseph Coffay.

Before each of the officers took the oath, Mayor George Brown asked the new recruits to provide the citizens of Wilkes-Barre with four things: humanity, professionalism, courage, and integrity.

"I'm asking you to respect life, liberty, treating everyone with the same respect and dignity and compassion they deserve," said Mayor Brown. "These are guided by the principles of justice, and we are going to be held to the highest ethical standards as police officers and as the mayor."

New recruits in Wilkes-Barre tell Newswatch 16 they plan to perform duties above and beyond the expectations set by the mayor and the community.

"That's what I expected myself also, and that's what I expect from my brothers and sisters working alongside me, and I think this department shows a great wealth of integrity when it comes to that," said Linsay Zarick, who was sworn in alongside family members.

Zarick says she couldn't be more thrilled to be joining the officers in Wilkes-Barre.

"it was also surreal. this is the department I wanted to work for since I graduated away from the academy. I can't believe it's happening today. it feels great."