x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

luzerne-county

Vehicle slams into Wilkes-Barre home

At least two people were hurt in the early morning wreck.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — At least two people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a home in Wilkes-Barre.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Thursday on Brown Street.

Wilkes-Barre police believe the black SUV was coming down Jones Street, when it went through the intersection and ended up on the porch of a home on Brown Street.

Officers tell us two people were inside the vehicle. One suffered a broken leg. The other was unconscious.

There is no word yet if anyone was inside the home, or what led to the crash.