Vehicle slams into Wilkes-Barre home

At least two people were hurt in the early morning wreck.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — At least two people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a home in Wilkes-Barre.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Thursday on Brown Street.

Wilkes-Barre police believe the black SUV was coming down Jones Street, when it went through the intersection and ended up on the porch of a home on Brown Street.

Officers tell us two people were inside the vehicle. One suffered a broken leg. The other was unconscious.