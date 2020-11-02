Counting down for safety

A study taking place in Wilkes-Barre is looking at ways to keep pedestrians safe in the city.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Walking through Wilkes-Barre, you may notice that some crosswalks are not like the others. Sprinkled throughout the city are pedestrian crossing lights with a countdown.

"It's a little scary because I don't know when I'm supposed to walk or you know when I'm not supposed to walk," said David Sabo of Hazleton.

City leaders say these new signals are part of an ongoing pedestrian safety study across the city that measures where the most foot traffic takes place and where these lights are needed the most.

"I see them on Coal Street and Sherman where the school is, and I see the countdown. It actually helps the crossing guards along with the students," said Simone Allen, an employee at Best Western Plus Genetti Hotel.

People with the city tell Newswatch 16 these countdowns can be adjusted for traffic needs for things like roadwork.

"It will help with traffic down here and safety of all the children and adults and everyone that attends down here," Allen said.

Downtown businesses think little changes like these will have a big impact on their customers.

"I think we need them because we have a lot of older guests, as well too, that attend the Kirby Center, and so I think it will actually help them out and they'll feel a little safer too," said Allen.