Wilkes-Barre Township PBA banning together to help one of their own.

A township officer is out of sick time and paychecks after battling an illness, and his own are standing behind him.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department is always there when the community calls, but they also band together when it's one of their own. A township officer is out of sick time and paychecks after battling an illness. Once the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Benevolent Association found out, it wasted no time helping out.

"We just found out today he was very very sick and out of time. And we sell t-shirts and challenge coins from time to time," said Detective Robert Capparell.

So, they gathered the items they had in stock- and put them up for sale with a call for help for the young officer on social media. It's a move that's a complete surprise for the officer.

FUNDRAISER SICK OFFICER One of our union members/Wilkes Barre Township police officers has become very ill and... Posted by Wilkes-Barre Township Police Benevolent Association Inc on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

"He doesn't have a large excess of sick time, and he's already burned through it with this medical condition. And now he's hospitalized with a more serious condition," Capparell said.

In just a few short hours, it's been hard to keep the shirts on the shelves. Detective Robert Caparell says the response has been overwhelming.

"The members of the public that have shown up have been amazing. I can't believe the number of people that have come to our door or emailed us with orders," he explained.

The Wilkes-Barre Twp. PBA says it's accepting donations for the officer, as well as selling items until stock is depleted. To purchase items, contact capparell@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us or message the organization's Facebook.