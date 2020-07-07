Checking out the changes in tornado-damaged shopping areas

Construction is happening in Wilkes-Barre Township in the shopping plazas that are still rebuilding after a tornado two years ago.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Work is underway at the intersection of Route 309 and Blackman Street as construction crews begin to build a Burger King on a recently cleared plot of land in Wilkes-Barre Township

This is just one of many projects starting back up after the COVID-19 crisis forced work to come to a screeching halt.

"Pretty much we picked up where we left off slowly. Everything's moving forward at this point," said Thomas Zedolik, the township zoning and code enforcement officer.

In mid-July, the McDonalds on Route 309 will be torn down and replaced with a new one and construction on two hotels near the Mohegan Sun Arena is beginning to take shape

The old Wilkes-Barre Township Junior High School is also undergoing changes.

"Things are moving in the high school across the street that's been all gutted out and renovations have started. 26 senior apartments are going to be going in there."

Zedolik said he gets the most questions about projects happening in the shopping plazas in the township, specifically, when Panera Bread is coming back. A job trailer for Panera is on-site, but so far, no progress has been made.

"Panera is the one most people ask me about. I don't know why I never ate there personally, but if they do come back, I'll have to try it," Zedolik said.

Zedolik says work on Panera halted with the health crisis, and hasn't started back up since restrictions were lifted, so right now, the status of Panera Bread is up in the air.

Famous Footwear, also destroyed by the tornado in 2018, has found a new home nearby that opened at the beginning of the month and a Dollar Tree right behind Mission BBQ is beginning to take shape.