Parade of teachers shows support for students

It felt like summer on Friday, but school's not over yet for students learning from home. Some teachers took to the streets to help the kids get to the finish line.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Dozens of cars donned posters, balloons, paint, and messages from teachers at Kistler Elementary in Wilkes-Barre as they got ready for a parade.

"We're reaching out to our families and kids. We formed a parade to tell them how much we missed and how proud we are and how hard they have been working," said Kistler Elementary Principal Margot Serafini.

"We want to see everyone's smiling face, encourage them to finish strong as this is a brand-new situation to everybody and we are very excited," said assistant principal Justin Correll.

The parade route went through most of south Wilkes-Barre to try not to leave anyone who attends the school out of the surprise.

"I would love to celebrate all of those who got onto our online learning platform and who are completing the work, but more importantly to show the community that we are still Team Kistler, whether it's a pandemic or in the building, we're all in this together and we're all united as one and we are a team and we're going to celebrate each other!" said first grade teacher Susan Augello Kuhl.