Wilkes-Barre teacher dies after morning crash near school

High school students in Wilkes-Barre learned the sad news when they arrived at school Wednesday morning.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A teacher in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District died after a crash on Wednesday.

Terry Williams, 57, of Plains Township, died after his car crashed a few blocks away from the school Wednesday morning.

The Luzerne County coroner says Williams was taken to the hospital after crashing his car on Carey Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Williams was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Students tell us that Williams was one of three gym teachers at the high school. They said they were brought into an assembly to learn about the teacher's death and were able to speak with grief counselors in the library during the day.

We spoke to students as they were leaving school who told us they will remember Williams fondly.

"He was like, 'just that gym teacher,' but then I really got to know him and all that. He would always get like birdies that were stuck for us and all that. He was strict, but then we started to like warm up to each other, and I mean I can't lie, I mean I'm pretty sad about it," said senior Jacob Poplawski.

The crash is still under investigation by Wilkes-Barre police.