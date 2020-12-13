Wilkes-Barre store helps kids do holiday shopping

The annual event helps kids purchase presents for their friends and families for a penny.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Children in Wilkes-Barre were able to do some holiday shopping thanks to a consignment shop.

Endless Possibilities Consignment and Beyond hosted their seventh annual outdoor shopping event for children under 15 on Sunday.

Kids were able to purchase presents for their friends and families for only a penny.

Mrs. Claus was even on hand to greet the shoppers and give them each a stocking full of goodies.

"There's so many donations and the donations get bigger and bigger every year. I'm just so thrilled to be able to do this for the kids. I get emotional talking about it because it's a magical time of year," said event organizer Kim Reisinger.