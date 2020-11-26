Serving up Thanksgiving in Wilkes-Barre

it was a busy morning for volunteers across our area, including some in Luzerne County.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Volunteers at the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen on Jackson Street in Wilkes-Barre were busy packing up Thanksgiving meals to go, complete with stuffing, macaroni and cheese, green beans, turkey, and gravy.

The director tells Newswatch 16 it's a much smaller operation this year than previous years. Usually, 40 to 60 volunteers are working to feed close to 1,000 people in the city. This year it's been scaled back by the pandemic, and those in need looking for a meal had to pick up their meals outside instead of sitting and eating together for the holiday.

"People are sad because it's an exciting time for us, really, because we get to help people more today. Normally on Thanksgiving, the same thing with Christmas, you know, it is an exciting time with all the people coming in, and they're based on a cheerful mood. Unfortunately, this year that's just not that way," said Mike Cianciotta, director of St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen.