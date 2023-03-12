Wilkes-Barre St. Patrick's Parade boosts businesses

The party was still going on long after the parade ended.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Business was booming for bars and restaurants after the St. Patrick's Parade.

The party was still going on long after the parade ended; Vesuvio's Pizzeria and Sports Bar was especially busy.

The manager says the parade is a big boost to local businesses, which is needed after COVID-19.

"It's a big boost for business. You know, it's nice to have people coming downtown Wilkes-barre, seeing everything going on around here. We needed it. After COVID was tough, so we needed a little bump, a little boost," said Donald Sabatino.

The milder weather also helped bring people out.

