New symbol of pride in downtown Wilkes-Barre

Something new is brightening up the streets of downtown Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — If you've been to downtown Wilkes-Barre in the last few days, something new may have caught your eye while driving or walking around Public Square.

"We watched them put up the sign for the last few days and it looks really great. I think it's keeping with the spirit of Wilkes-Barre and the governing bodies and how they're trying to keep everyone together and going, and we'll get through this and come out the other side better," Said Brenda Sokolowski, Circles on the Square.

"I love the color of it; blue is welcoming, you know? And it's kind of welcoming people to come to the square and get out of the house for a minute," Dominic Dagostino said.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said there were plans for the new sign before the health crisis.

He's hoping it becomes an attraction like the Hollywood sign and it draws people downtown to take pictures.

"I think that's a great idea. There's always people walking around the square so they can stop and take their picture. It'll be nice," Sokolowski said.

"It could represent the same spirit, you know? It was used to pick up the Hollywood spirits, it could pick up Wilkes-Barre spirit," Dagostino said.

Business owners downtown hope the sign not only lifts spirits but brings people downtown to help support small businesses during this difficult time.