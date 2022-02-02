Wilkes-Barre shelter seeking help for kitchen upgrades

They're calling it "kitchen impossible." A nonprofit in Luzerne County is raising money for a new kitchen at a homeless shelter.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — For almost a decade, Crystal Kotlowski has worked at Ruth's Place, a shelter for homeless women in Wilkes-Barre. During that time, one area has always needed an upgrade.

"A burner is broken, the microwave isn't working right, the fridge doesn't seal anymore," Kotlowski said.

A nonprofit based in Wilkes-Barre wants to fix that. Leadership Northeast is raising money to give the shelter an entirely new kitchen calling it "kitchen impossible."

"To have stuff in working order, when you're down on your luck, you're having a hard time, experiencing homelessness, which is one of the most tragic circumstances any of us could ever go through, and all they want is comfort and the amenities of home. So when things don't work, that just adds to the frustration of the whole situation."

Ruth's Place is owned by a national organization called Volunteers of America. The director here says when the folks from the nonprofit reached out to her, asking how they could help, the kitchen was the first thing that popped into her mind.

"The kitchen area is one of the most, if not the most, heavily used areas in the shelter. we're open 24/7, so our women eat all their meals there."

Leadership Northeast plans to have the project completed by June.

None of the appliances will be removed until their replacements are ready.

The organization is hoping to raise $5,000.

"It's an impossible task," Kotlowski laughed, explaining the name. "We have double of everything in the shelter, so we need two fridges, two stoves, two microwaves, which just doubles the effort that you need to put into replacing these items."

If you'd like to help, you can do so by eating chocolate! Just mention "kitchen impossible" at any Gertrude Hawk location when you check out between Thursday and Saturday, and 20 percent of your order will go towards making the impossible possible.