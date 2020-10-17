Wilkes-Barre schools to go virtual

Wilkes-Barre Area School District Officials say there are multiple school buildings throughout the district that each have between two and four positive cases.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A school district in Luzerne County is going virtual until early next month after a rise in coronavirus cases.

Wilkes-Barre Area School District Officials say there are multiple school buildings throughout the district that each has between two and four positive cases.

As a result, officials say all students will transition to virtual learning beginning on Monday.

The decision comes after a recommendation from the Department of Education and the Department of Health.