Customers thrilled to be finally dining out

Restaurants still in yellow counties can serve customers outside and folks in the Wilkes-Barre area were thrilled with the taste of normal.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Thomas Webb tells Newswatch 16 he moved here three days ago. His wife is a nurse and they'll be here on assignment for another month or so. He says he likes what he sees.

"It's very pleasant here, the atmosphere is really different. I came here from Philadelphia. We were there for a month and the riots right in the midst of everything that was going on," Webb said.

Especially when he saw the open patio at La Tolteca Mexican Restaurant on Mundy Street in Wilkes-Barre Township.

"Man, I whipped in here immediately, I said, 'I got to see if they're going to let us eat outside. Yes!'"

For others at the restaurant, it was all part of a plan to get a taste of normalcy.

"I had an appointment this morning so I figured I would come down and wait in the parking lot until they opened," said Sue Rittigan. "When I talked to them the other day, he said they were going to be very busy so we wanted to make sure we got a table."

She's glad she did. Before noon, the patio was filled with folks having lunch.

"It's wonderful," Jocelyn Hetro said. "I'm enjoying the food It's great."

"It's just been such a long stretch to be isolated, you know, to be kept in," Dolly Rushton said.

For Rushton and her friends, this get-together is a step in the right direction.

"For a grandmother, it's very hard not to have a hug for over two months, you know? So I'm glad that things are starting to look a little better."

Brian Gardner opened Uncle Buck's BBQ on Main Street in Plymouth 10 years ago. He says right now he's feeling pretty close to the way he felt the day he opened nearly a decade ago.

"Nervous, excited, you know to get back doing business."

The crew here have been serving take-out, but say it just wasn't the same as running a restaurant. Brian said it will be interesting though integrating the take-out routine they've perfected over the last few months with the new outdoor seating option.

"We're going to run both today, we're going to run take-out but we're also going to run the restaurant, but the restaurant is not in the restaurant, it's out here," Gardner said.

"The employees, everybody's anxious, excited, and again certainly nervous," said manager Wayne Schwartz. "Maintaining that different restaurant apps, like DoorDash and Grubhub, and then all of a sudden 20, 30, 40 people coming in to eat all at the same time. Might get overwhelming but we're excited and we're ready for it."

Schwartz says if the restaurant reaches capacity, they will have to limit the time people spend at a table -- 90 minutes for groups of four or less, and 120 minutes for parties of six.