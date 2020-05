Nearly two dozens locally-owned restaurants received some financial help.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Mayor Brown handed out emergency loans totally $141,000 to non-franchised restaurants.

The owners applied for help and were approved for the city's relief program.

The money can be used to re-employ workers, restock food and beverages or for other operational expenses.

Owners have 12 months to repay the loan at zero percent interest.