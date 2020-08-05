Wilkes-Barre restaurants get financial relief

The city was able to use $300,000 to set up a loan program to give localy owned restaurants in the city some financial assistance in this pandemic.

Foot traffic on Main Street in Wilkes-Barre is almost nonexistent, with universities and offices switching to remote options because of COVID-19. It's had a big impact on locally-owned restaurants who depend on their business

"We have been officially shut down since March 16," said Donna Yonkondy at Center City Café. "Very sad, we've been here for 10 years. All I enjoy doing is cooking seven days a week, so this has been tough staying home."

"Our catering season is coming up, June and July and we can't get any answer from the governor, so our graduation business is going to be a wash this year," said Dave Magda of Magda's Pizza & Deli.

But Wilkes-Barre is hoping to help with the burden through the city's Emergency Relief Loan Program where non-franchised or locally-owned restaurants can apply for a loan of up to $7,500.

"When we found this money, over $300,000 that had not been touched in 14 years, it was like, 'Bingo! we're going to help the restaurants,'" said Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown. "We tried to put together a plan where it's no interest, no payments for a year, and they can restock their shelves, they can start paying their employees."

Restaurant owners tell Newswatch 16 these loans will help make sure they are still standing when this crisis is over.

"This check right now will help us stay afloat because we are not going anywhere," said Yonkondy.

"It's really helpful. I mean whatever they can do for us I really appreciate it. I'm sure there's a lot of businesses that may not make it through this pandemic and hopefully, they all will, and hopefully, they all stay in the city of Wilkes-Barre," said Mark Flaherty, Crisnic's Irish Pub.