Wilkes-Barre receives donation for special needs playground

The money will go towards a special needs playground project.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The City of Wilkes-Barre received a donation on Monday to help create all-inclusive parks for the community.

The Graham Academy presented the city a check for $1,500; that money will go towards the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project.

The Graham Academy, located across the river in Kingston, is a school for students with autism and other special needs.

"It's a perfect match-up. I think especially it being located over at Kirby Park. They will be able to take the kids over there and enjoy this park on a daily basis," said Beth Qualters, president of the parent-teacher association.