Wilkes-Barre postpones St. Patrick's Parade

The 40th annual Irish celebration was set for Sunday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Wilkes-Barre announced Wednesday that it will also be postponing its St. Patrick's Parade this weekend.

Mayor George Brown and other city officials announced the decision to postpone Sunday's 40th annual St. Patrick's Parade until further notice.

The parade in Wilkes-Barre goes through downtown and ends on Public Square.

The city says 1,500 participants would be in the parade with up to 3,000 on hand to watch and it was having that large number of people in one place that led to the decision to postpone the parade

The mayor tells us at this point there have not been any confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the city or in Luzerne County, nor to their knowledge has anyone been tested for the virus, but again this is a safety measure to help prevent the spread of the virus should it make its way here before then.