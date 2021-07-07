Wilkes-Barre police to begin using body cameras

Wilkes-Barre follows the lead of other police forces around the country and adds another tool for their officers.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Wilkes-Barre police department is now training officers on how to use body cameras.

The police chief tells us the cameras have plenty of features to make sure they are not accidentally turned off and begin recording in a timely manner.

The department's policy calls for officers to begin recording as soon as they are dispatched or respond to an incident while on patrol.

"Basically it's another tool. It's another tool in our tool belt that helps us do our job. It helps keep us safe in the in the public safe. And it provides some measure of accountability," said Chief Joseph Coffay, Wilkes-Barre Police Department.