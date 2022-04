John Kozich and Cody Cecelon both joined the police department.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Two new police officers were sworn in for the city of Wilkes-Barre.

Kozich graduated from the police academy last year and worked for the Pittston Police Department.

Cecelon graduated in 2017 and worked for both the West Pittston Police Department and Wilkes University.