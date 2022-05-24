Pothole hotline for Wilkes-Barre

Is there a pothole ruining your commute? There's now a hotline to report it if it's in the city.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Almost everyone in Wilkes-Barre has something to say about potholes plaguing the city.

"Horrible. You know, you got potholes, you got roads, just horrendous. You know, you got to swerve around terrible roads," said Wilkes-Barre resident Tyler Clark.

The mayor hopes by centralizing the reporting of pothole locations, the city can respond to them more efficiently.

The pothole hotline phone number is 570-208-4237.

It will direct you to the Mayor's office or to a voicemail that says, "The city of Wilkes-Barre Pothole line. Please leave an approximate location as to where the pothole is located. Thank you, have a nice day."

Then callers can leave a message after the beep.

Remember, this hotline is only for potholes in the city. If you have an issue with a pothole outside Wilkes-Barre, this hotline is not for you. Instead, you can contact your local municipal authority for more information.

