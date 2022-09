The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

KINGSTON, Pa. — A man is dead after a shooting over the weekend in Luzerne County.

Police say they responded to a call for shots fired early Saturday morning outside Leonardo's Club along Main Street in Kingston.

38-year-old Peter McCoy of Wilkes-Barre was hit. He later died at a hospital.

Police have not said if anyone is in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police.