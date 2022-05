Police believe Robert Hickey stole the card from a veteran who recently died.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Wilkes-Barre is locked up after he allegedly stole a bank card from a veteran who recently passed away.

Robert Hickey, 43, was arraigned Friday morning.

Arrest papers show he withdrew $190 and purchased $8 in goods from Sheetz near Wilkes-Barre back in April.

Police say the debit card he used belonged to Brian Jones, who died two weeks earlier.