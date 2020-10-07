Dance theater presents "The Little Mermaid"

Folks came out and enjoyed the show, all while keeping safe.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Dance Theater of Wilkes Barre got to present their ballet performance of "The Little Mermaid" Thursday night in Kirby Park.

Dozens of Spectators brought their own chairs and blankets to enjoy the show at the pavilion by the pond, with everyone maintaining some social distancing.

COVID-19 couldn't stop this show.

The dancers have been preparing for the big event for more than a month.