Wilkes-Barre crash damages old bar

Neighbors in one part of Wilkes-Barre say a crash Tuesday that damaged an old tavern is just the latest incident at a dangerous intersection.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Two vehicles had to be removed with tow trucks from the intersection of East Northampton and South Sherman Streets in Wilkes-Barre.

A witness tells Newswatch 16 a driver going the wrong way on South Sherman Street led to a crash that sent three to the hospital with minor injuries and damaged the old McCarthy's Tavern.

"They screeched to a halt. Just two weeks ago I called 911, I did try to check my records to see when I exactly called 911, there was another accident exactly the same," said Jeanette Demartini.

"That's the second one this week. Yep. The one I was out here I had my puppy out here," Barbara Toole said.

Toole lives on this street and says sometimes she fears for her safety while walking her dog.

"It's like living on the median of (Interstate) 81, it's terrible. They speed, you can't even park your car. They're always in a hurry to get to a red light."

Neighbors and people who work near this intersection tell Newswatch 16 crashes happen here a lot, but they do have some ideas on how to change that.

"To put a 3-way stop to slow them down before this light, because they're constantly racing up and down here trying to beat the light. I'm surprised someone hasn't gotten run over," Toole said.

Some think tree branches that block the traffic light need to be removed to slow people down.

"Unfortunately, I love trees. The tree has to come down. The speed limit is 35, I don't think people do that. I don't know how you get people to do that," Demartini said.

A property inspector says the apartments above the tavern are vacant, and the tavern hasn't been open since the pandemic.

There is no word yet on if the city plans to do anything regarding the concerns over this intersection.

The crash is still under investigation.