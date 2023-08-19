Wilkes-Barre hosts free concert

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Music lovers were treated to a free concert Saturday night in downtown Wilkes-Barre.
The Guess Who, a classic rock band from Canada, took the stage along Public Square.
This is the second free concert held downtown this summer.
"I grew up with the band, I don't look as old as I am, but I did really love the band, listening to them on the radio as a teenager," said Karen Sikorski, Kingston.
Concertgoers could also grab some dinner from local food vendors.
Afterward, they set up chairs and blankets to take in the show.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.