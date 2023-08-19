Wilkes-Barre hosts free concert

The Diamond City welcomed The Guess Who as they performed the free concert along Public Square.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Music lovers were treated to a free concert Saturday night in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The Guess Who, a classic rock band from Canada, took the stage along Public Square.

This is the second free concert held downtown this summer.

"I grew up with the band, I don't look as old as I am, but I did really love the band, listening to them on the radio as a teenager," said Karen Sikorski, Kingston.

Concertgoers could also grab some dinner from local food vendors.

Afterward, they set up chairs and blankets to take in the show.