Wilkes-Barre honors fallen officers

The police department held a fallen officer memorial observance outside police headquarters.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Fallen officers were honored in Luzerne County.

Officers who passed away recently were remembered.

The Luzerne County District Attorney was the guest speaker.

He says it's important to honor those who put their life on the line every day.

"I know historically the job has been more than walking the streets of Mayberry on a beat. Today we are bombarded by media reports for any error in policing is rerun on a loop day after day," said D.A. Sam Sanguedolce.

The department teamed up with the Wilkes-Barre City Police Retirees Association to hold the event.