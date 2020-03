Jeremy Gittens is charged with homicide, assault, and other charges.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Wilkes-Barre police say a man involved in a deadly shooting in the city is under arrest.

Jeremy Gittens was captured by U.S. Marshals in New York.

Investigators believe Gittens shot two people on Schuler Street in the city earlier this month. One of the victims, Ryan McGovern of Plains Township, died from his wounds.