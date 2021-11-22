Wilkes-Barre homes covered in graffiti

Several homeowners in Wilkes-Barre woke up to graffiti covering homes on their block.

About 10 homes in Wilkes-Barre were hit overnight with words and letters painted across their exteriors. Neighbors have no idea who did it or why.

Rose Monseur from Wilkes-Barre considers herself lucky.

"Oh, yeah. This is mild. Our neighbor got it all over."

Vandals hit several houses overnight

Rose was woken up by her neighbors next door telling her their houses were covered with graffiti.

"I said, 'Oh. for crying out loud, what are they getting out of this?'"

She lives on Loomis Street. A few houses on Stanton Street and parts of the sidewalk were also spray painted.

Rose says this is unusual for her neighborhood.

"We never had a key for the house. Door was always unlocked. We never had issues like this, never. We all got along."

The owner of NEPA Exterior Cleaning spent the afternoon pressure washing the paint off. The graffiti will be gone by the end of the day, but Rose says it's just disheartening.

"I don't know what else to say; it's so sad. I'm here a long time, and things are getting worse instead of better. it's so sad."

Rose says she called the police and saw officers in the neighborhood looking at the mess.

There is no word from police on any suspects.