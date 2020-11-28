Wilkes-Barre holds first outdoor holiday market in Public Square

The city made the decision to host the market outside due to the pandemic.

On this year's Small Business Saturday, Wilkes-Barre celebrated with their first ever outdoor downtown holiday market.

The market opened for the season after a ribbon cutting Saturday morning.

There were sheds set up along Public Square for vendors from local businesses to sell their goods.

The market features 12 vendors and will be open for 15 consecutive days in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

"These are our friends, these are our neighbors, these are the people that make up the fabric of this community and really are the ones that hold up our economy. So, we just encourage everybody to support those local businesses," said Lindsay Griffin.