Seniors in Wilkes-Barre graduating one at a time

Ceremonies for graduates this year will be very different.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — If you think back to your own high school graduation, you may remember being packed in a stadium or gym, surrounded by hundreds of classmates, family, and friends.

This year, that's not what graduation looks like.

Instead, seniors in Wilkes-Barre are celebrating one at a time.

Instead of graduating together, seniors at Meyers High School in Wilkes-Barre are doing the traditional cap toss one at a time.

"This is well, kind of the new normal. It's not your traditional ceremony. Typically, our ceremonies at this place, it's packed, full house, both levels, the balcony and the main area, so, yeah, it's not your traditional ceremony," said Meyers High School Principal, Rob Watkins.

Graduation is a four-step process.

First, a graduate and two family members go inside and graduates do a stage walk where they get their diplomas and a transcript.

Then they get professional photos taken inside the school and get a spaghetti dinner.

Finally, they come out, take a picture throwing up their cap, and get a yard sign.

"I think it's great because at least we're still celebrating it, because I know that some schools have not. I feel fortunate at least to have my family members with me," said senior Kitzia Ramirez.

"This is a real emotional time when you see them come through with their families. Although it's an awful time, we're trying to make the best of it so it really is something beautiful and you really share something special with them," said Meyers guidance counselor Diane McFarlane.

It's a little more special for McFarlane because her daughter Lydia is graduating with this class.

On Thursday, she'll do her walk through and record her salutatorian speech.

"I couldn't be more proud of her and her entire class and just really making the best of it and supporting one another. They're a great bunch of kids," McFarlane said.

These ceremonies are happening throughout the week at Meyers and the other high schools in the district.