Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of St. Patrick dinner postponed

The group has rescheduled its annual celebration to September.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Greater Wilkes Barre Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick is rescheduling its annual dinner due to the ongoing pandemic.

It will be rescheduled for Thursday, September 16, 2021.

The event was originally scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2020, at Genetti's in downtown Wilkes Barre. Anyone who purchased a ticket for the 2020 event can still use that ticket for the dinner in September.

Members of the group decided September is a realistic timeframe to gather for the celebration.