Wilkes-Barre first responders quarantined

City leaders in Wilkes-Barre announced that one firefighters and one police officer have tested positive for COVID-19.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Some first responders in Wilkes-Barre are currently in quarantine after one firefighter and one police officer tested positive for COVID-19.

Right now, four firefighters, one paramedic, and eight police officers are quarantined.

Although city officials can't tell us how these first responders contracted the virus, they say first responders are particularly vulnerable for exposure because of the number of calls and places they have to respond to every day, but they say proper measures have been taken to contain the issue.

"We knew this is a serious, serious situation. It's not over yet by any means, and we see that by the recent developments. We're prepared for and we're taking the proper precautions and the proper reactions that we have to do," said Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

"This is a this is a worldwide pandemic not a Wilkes-Barre epidemic, but our staff has done very very very well. We isolated it to a few employees. And fortunately, they're doing well in quarantine and isolation right now," said Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney.

The COVID-19 case in the fire department was a firefighter working out of the South Fire Station. Now four firefighters and one paramedic from the station are in quarantine. The city currently staffs 63 firefighters and eight paramedics.

"There's no operational differences," said the chief. "We still respond to all hazards, medical emergencies, fires rescues, and those employees that are off, we replace them, so we still have the same shift standards that we had before the incident."

Even though close to ten percent of the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department is in quarantine — eight of the city's 81 police officers — Mayor Brown says the department won't miss a beat.

"We're fully staffed utilizing over time. We're going to continue to do that. So, there's no shortcuts there's nothing being diminished. It's still staff with full police and full fire."

After these possible cases were identified and isolated, the city says it properly sanitized all of the stations, vehicle,s and equipment in both departments.

"Did we see this happening? No. It happened and we were reacting to it the best way we can," said the mayor.