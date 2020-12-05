Fine Arts Fiesta: Hoping for a bright future

This year marks the 65th anniversary for the Fine Arts Fiesta in Wilkes-Barre. That event has been canceled but people in the city are hopeful about its return.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Public Square in Wilkes-Barre is empty but a year ago that wasn't the case, as hundreds came out for the annual Fine Arts Fiesta that fills the square with people, food, and music.

"When I walk on the square that first day, it always kind of makes me smile and takes my breath away. It's sad that it won't be here now," said board member Kathy Bozinski.

Even though the empty square is a symbol of what COVID-19 has done to the city, leaders here are hopeful for better times ahead.

"When I walk the square, so many buildings are empty, but I look at the future I see what's going to happen when this is over. I see flourishing businesses. I see businesses where people are investing their earnings to start up. I see people frequenting the restaurants and the small businesses," said Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

Instead of putting up artist tents, the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of the Wyoming Valley came downtown to hang a banner that thanks those in our community who will help get us to the finish line.

"That is the hope. We don't know what a new normal will look like, but we're all looking forward to getting back to you know our lives and employment, and people are not in the need that they're in today. So we're looking to the future but today is really the day to say thank you to all those people who got us to where we are," said Bill Jones of the United Way of Wyoming Valley. "They're on the line every day for us, seven days a week. It doesn't matter if it's a holiday or a weekend, they're coming to work and their working to help make the city safe."