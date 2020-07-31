New program offers free produce for children and their families in Wilkes-Barre

The program offered by the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA aims to help families eat healthier

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Wilkes-Barre, a new program is taking aim at getting kids and their families fresh produce for free.

“We’re going to have produce, a fruit and a vegetable for everybody so you can just show up and you’ll get a bag that has at least one fruit and one vegetable in it to take away," said Michele Schasberger of the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA.

The Wilkes-Barre Family is running the program. Each weekday, YMCA volunteers and workers hand out free meals and activities to kids from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. in city parks. On Fridays, they will be passing out produce, too.

“Because of the coronavirus crisis, I think a lot of people need a little more help with food and just in general just saving money at home but also because American families, adults, people just don’t eat enough fruit and vegetables," said Schasberger.

YMCA workers said being able to do this makes them feel good, knowing they are helping others during what has been an especially tough time for so many.

“It's really wonderful, you know and for me the biggest feel is how can I tell as many people as possible," Schasberger said "We’re hoping we see a lot of people at the parks."

The produce runs each Friday through August 14 at the following locations: