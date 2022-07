Officials say the fire equipment is already being utilized by fire crews in Ukraine.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A fire company in Ukraine has received a generous donation from the city of Wilkes-Barre.

All of the equipment the Diamond City donated has now made its way to eastern Europe.

In all, Wilkes-Barre donated thousands of dollars worth of fire helmets, turnout gear, and self-contained breathing apparatus.

Officials say the equipment is already being utilized by fire crews in Ukraine.