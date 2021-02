The deadly gunfire happened on South Main Street last Saturday night.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Luzerne County coroner's office has released the names of two men killed in a shooting in Wilkes-Barre last week.

Damian Thomas, 32, and Maurice Chapman, 31, both of Wilkes-Barre, died from gunshot wounds, according to the coroner.

A third person who was badly wounded has not been identified.

Investigator said the shooter and a getaway driver got away in a silver minivan.